Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
First-round picks are expected to make an immediate impact in the NFL. That's something former Georgia tight end is very comfortable with.
The jump to the NFL from college ball is a massive one, even for guys who played in the big, bad SEC. But for former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, making plays as a rookie is nothing new.
As a true freshman in 2021, Bowers led Georgia in receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns, playing a crucial role in the program winning its first title in over 40 seasons. His catch in the second half of that national title game against Alabama put the Bulldogs up for good.
Now, after being selected with the 13th-overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, Bowers is looking to repeat history, this time as a rookie in the NFL. Per Levi Edwards of the Raiders, he's been making plays, specifically out in space for the Las Vegas offense. That makes a lot of sense if you watched him play over the past three seasons. Georgia utilized Bowers at tight end, in the slot, out wide a receiver, and even at running back.
"I got to know so many different things moving positions and everything like that and playing defense too in high school," said Bowers in one of his first interviews after being drafted. "I mean, even at Georgia, they moved me around a decent amount. It's a lot of fun being moved around like that."
Bowers is playing alongside second-year tight end Michael Meyers. While Bowers can play on the line with his hand in the dirt, that role will likely be left to Meyers. From all indications, the Raiders plan to use the rookie weapon much like Georgia did on his way to two John Mackey Awards.
