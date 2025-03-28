How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn
Everything you need to know on how to watch the Georgia vs Auburn baseball game on Friday.
The stage is set for a thrilling SEC baseball matchup as the #3 Georgia Bulldogs take on the #11 Auburn Tigers in a highly anticipated Game One this Friday, March 28th, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. ET on SECNetwork+. Both teams have proven their dominance this season, making this a series that baseball fans won’t want to miss.
Auburn has shown its strength with key series wins against #14 ranked Vanderbilt and Kentucky, proving they can compete with some of the best teams in the conference. The Tigers boast a well-rounded squad, excelling both at the plate and on the mound.
Leading the offensive charge is Cooper McMurray, who’s been on fire with a .362 batting average, and on the mound, Jett Johnston has been nearly untouchable, posting a stellar 1.39 ERA.
On the mound for Georgia, Charlie Goldstein is expected to take the start in Game One. Although Goldstein has had some ups and downs this season, with a 9.00 ERA, his potential to turn in a strong performance on a big stage is always there. The Bulldogs will need him to step up against a dangerous Auburn offense.
Zaborowski has been a key contributor to Georgia’s offensive firepower, which has consistently put pressure on opposing pitchers. Expect the Dawgs to continue their offensive onslaught as they look to keep their momentum going.
How To Watch Georgia vs Auburn Baseball
• GameDay: Friday, March 28th
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network +
