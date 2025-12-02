Vanderbilt Lands Commitment of Premier 2026 QB Recruit Jared Curtis
On the eve of national signing day, the Vanderbilt Commodores have flipped the commitment of premier 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis from the Georgia Bulldogs. According to 247 Sports, Curtis is the No. 3 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 3 player overall in the nation.
Curtis, a 6'4" 225-pound. signal-caller from Nashville Christian, had been committed to Georgia since May. But Vanderbilt never relented in their pursuit of keeping the homegrown quarterback home in Nashville.
Now, with head coach Clark Lea signing a contract extension and star quarterback Diego Pavia exhausting his eligibility at season's end, Curtis will have the opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback job as a true freshman next season. That opportunity would not have been afforded at Georgia, where Gunner Stockton is expected to return for his senior season with the Bulldogs in 2026.
This is a potential program-altering commitment for Vanderbilt, which has gone 17-8 in the last two seasons under Lea, including a 10-2 mark in 2025 that marks the best year of the coach's five-year tenure for the Commodores.