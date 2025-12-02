SI

Vanderbilt Lands Commitment of Premier 2026 QB Recruit Jared Curtis

On the eve of National Signing Day, the Commodores have flipped the commitment of one of the top quarterback recruits in the country from the Georgia Bulldogs.

Mike McDaniel

Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis is staying home.
Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis is staying home. / Alan Poizner-The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

On the eve of national signing day, the Vanderbilt Commodores have flipped the commitment of premier 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis from the Georgia Bulldogs. According to 247 Sports, Curtis is the No. 3 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 3 player overall in the nation.

Curtis, a 6'4" 225-pound. signal-caller from Nashville Christian, had been committed to Georgia since May. But Vanderbilt never relented in their pursuit of keeping the homegrown quarterback home in Nashville.

Now, with head coach Clark Lea signing a contract extension and star quarterback Diego Pavia exhausting his eligibility at season's end, Curtis will have the opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback job as a true freshman next season. That opportunity would not have been afforded at Georgia, where Gunner Stockton is expected to return for his senior season with the Bulldogs in 2026.

This is a potential program-altering commitment for Vanderbilt, which has gone 17-8 in the last two seasons under Lea, including a 10-2 mark in 2025 that marks the best year of the coach's five-year tenure for the Commodores.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football