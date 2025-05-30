LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Binghamton Bearcats
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Binghamton Bearcats to kick off the Athens Regional.
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Binghamton Bearcats to kick off the Athens Regional.
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Binghamton Bearcats in game one of the Athens Super Regional.
The Georgia Bulldogs are the #7 national seed in this year's NCAA Baseball Tournament, meaning the road to Omaha for this UGA team will go through Athens.
Georgia's star second basemen Robbie Burnett is a full go for the tournament after injuring his hamstring two weeks ago against Texas A&M. With Ryland Zaborowski and Robbie Burnett back in the lineup, the Bulldogs are getting healthy at the right time.
Live Updates: Georgia vs Binghamton
First Inning:
Top:
How to Watch: Georgia vs Binghamton
• GameDay: Friday, May 30, 2025
• Game Time: Noon EST
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network/ ESPN+
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily
Other Georgia News:
- San Francisco 49ers Reveal Number For Rookie Defensive Lineman Mykel Williams
- Kirby Smart Teams Up With Atlanta Braves for Hilarious Social Media Advertisement
- Former Georgia Bulldog Carson Beck Listed as Top 10 Quarterback in College Football