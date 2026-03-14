Georgia vs Tennessee Game Two Preview - How to Watch

A preview of the second game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Georgia's baseball team got conference play kicked off this weekend with the first game taking place on Firday. The Tennessee Volunteers are in town for a three game series, and the Volunteers took the first game.

It was a game of key moments on Friday. Georgia's pitching staff surrendered three home runs on two strike counts and on top of that, the Bulldogs were just 2-11 with runners in scoring position. Those two stats are what led Tennessee to winning the first game by a final score of 7-4.

Georgia still has an opportunity to take the series this weekend if they manage to take game two on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's game.

Dylan Vigue will be taking the mound for Georgia in this one. He has started four games for the Bulldogs this season. He comes into Saturday's game with a 1.93 ERA, 24 strike outs, seven walks, 10 hits allowed and 18.2 inning pitched. Opponents hold a batting average of .164 against Vigue this season.

Another thing to note about this series is Kenny Ishikawa will be returning to the mound on Sunday after suffering a foot injury earlier in the season. Ishikawa was hit by a pitch during a non conference game and it led to him missing several weeks.

In his one start, Ishikawa went 4.1 innings, struck out eight batters, allowed just one hit and zero runs. If he can continue the success he had in his first start, the Bulldogs will have a strong Sunday starter in SEC play this season.

The Bulldogs have been hot at the plate as they lead the nation in home runs hit on the season. The Diamond Dawgs will be looking to have their bats come alive in the second game to still potentially take the series this weekend.

Saturday's game is set to start at 5 PM ET. Here is everything fans need to know for those who want to watch the game from home.

How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee Baseball:

Wes Johnson | Brooks Austin

Time: 5 PM ET

Location: Athens, GA (Foley Field)

Broadcast: SEC Network

Radio: Georgiadogs.com

The final game of the series will take place on Sunday at 1 PM. Following the series against Tennessee, Georgia will have a mid week game against The Citadel on Tuesday and then will travel out to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies next weekend for their second conference series of the season.