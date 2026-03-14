LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs Baseball vs Tennessee Volunteers - Game 2

Live updates from Athens, as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers in a college baseball matchup.

Game two of the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers' opening conference series is underway, as the Bulldogs look to avenge Friday's loss and earn their first conference victory. This will be the second game of a three-game series.

It was a game of key moments on Friday as Georgia's pitching staff surrendered three home runs on two strike counts. On top of that, the Bulldogs were just 2-11 with runners in scoring position. Those key statistics are ultimately what led to Tennessee's 7-4 victory. The Dawgs are looking to have different success this afternoon, in hopes of avoiding a series loss.

Dylan Vigue will be taking the mound for Georgia in this one. He has started four games for the Bulldogs this season, and comes into Saturday's game with a 1.93 ERA, 24 strike outs, seven walks, 10 hits allowed and 18.2 inning pitched. Opponents hold a batting average of .164 against Vigue this season.

The Bulldogs have been hot at the plate as they lead the nation in home runs hit on the season. The Diamond Dawgs will be looking to have their bats come alive in the second contest and still have an opportunity to take the series this weekend, should they manage to win today's contest. The final game of the series will take place on Sunday at 1 PM.

Following the series against Tennessee, Georgia will have a mid-week game against The Citadel on Tuesday and then will travel out to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies next weekend for their second conference series of the season.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers Live Updates (Game 2):

Georgia coach Wes Johnson huddles up his team during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against UNCW in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Georgia won 11-2. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Editor's note**: This article will be updated as action continues throughout contest. Today's game is scheduled to begin at approximately 5 p.m. ET.

First Inning:

How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee Baseball (Game 2):