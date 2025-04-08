Dawgs Daily

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Presbyterian

Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on presbyterian in a midweek matchup.

Georgia is coming off a disappointing weekend in Austin, where the Texas Longhorns swept the Bulldogs. This was the first time UGA has lost a series all season.

UGA struggled to find offense, only scoring seven runs in the series. Nolan McCarthy hit two home runs on the weekend. Georgia did get a couple of promising starts on Saturday and Sunday from Brian Curley and Leighton Finley.

Georgia is still ranked within the top 10, coming in at number seven in this weeks D1 baseball rankings. The Bulldogs will look to get back on track today as a series number 1 ranked Arkansas is set for this weekend in Athens.

First pitch for todays game will be at 3 pm. Coach Johnson will name a starter closer to game time.

LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Presbyterian

How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns


• GameDay: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
• Game Time: 2:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network +

