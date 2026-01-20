Georgia Offensive Line Coach Stacy Searels Changing Roles Within Bulldogs Program

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels is changing roles within the program.

The offseason is in full swing across college football right now, and with the transfer portal officially closed, Georgia now focuses on retaining its staff. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs have already taken a hit as offensive line coach Stacy Searels is changing roles within the program.

The new offensive line coach will be Phil Rauscher, who was hired by Georgia last offseason to be an offensive analyst. Searels will still be involved with the program and a part of the staff as he is essentially swapping roles with Rauscher.

Rauscher's previous title was quality control coordinator. Prior to his time in Athens, Rauscher was the offensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2022 to 2024. He has been coaching and around the game of football since 2006. He got his first NFL gig in 2015 as an offensive assistant with the Denver Broncos. He has also had stops with the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings.

Searels got his start in college football as a graduate assistant at Auburn in 1992, where he graduated from. He then climbed the ranks of college football as an offensive line coach and served that same role at Georgia from 2007-2010. He then had stops at Texas, Virginia Tech, Miami and North Carolina. In 2022, he returned to Georgia to be the offensive line coach after Matt Luke announced he was retiring from coaching.

Sources have told Bulldogs on SI that Rauscher has proven himself as a recruiter within a year with the program and is comfortable with making this change. Rauscher is also very respected amongst people around and within the program.

Searels has been credited with helping bring in young and promising offensive line prospects. This past season. True freshmen Donnie Glover and Juan Gaston were very impactful in Georgia's offense and are set up to be starters for the remaining years they have in college football.

All things considered, this appears to be a win all around for the Bulldogs. While Searels will not continue to serve as the offensive line coach, he will still remain with the program, and on top of that, Georgia had the ability to promote a coach who has a lot of experience at the professional level. Having that attached to your offensive line coach's resume certainly won't hurt on the recruiting trail.

