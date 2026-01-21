Atlanta Falcons Request to Interview Former Georgia Bulldog

Former Georgia Bulldog Bryan McClendon is set to interview with the Atlanta Falcons.

While the college football coaching carousel has simmered down at this point, it's in peak form in the NFL right now. The Atlanta Falcons recently announced that Kevin Stefanski would be the organization's new head coach, and now they are looking for an offensive coordinator.

The Falcons has already been tied to a few names throughout the search and now a new name has popped up, and for Georgia fans, it's a very familiar one.

The Falcons submitted a request to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon, according to Matt Zenitz.

Atlanta Falcons Request to Interview Former Bulldog Bryan McClendon

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs a drill with Georgia Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon before the start of the SEC Championship NCAA college football game between LSU and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

McClendon both played and coached at Georgia. In his career from 2002-2005, McClendon had 830 receiving yards, 56 receptions and six touchdowns. He would go on to play one year in the NFL before he transitioned into coaching.

His first gig was as a graduate assistant at Georgia, where he spent two years. He then got upgraded to running backs coach from 2009-2014. In 2015, he was promoted to assistant head coach under Mark Richt and also became the wide receivers coach and the passing game coordinator. He also serbed as the interim head coach once Richt was let go from the program. After Richt and Georgia parted ways, McClendon went to South Carolina as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, he then went to Oregon in 2020 as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

McClendon then returned to Georgia in 2022 under Kirby Smart as the passing game coordinator and wide receievers and he held that role for two seasons. McClendon then opted to take the job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now McClendon might have the opportunity to get the play call sheet back in his hands and return to the state of Georgia. The former Bulldog does not have a lot of experience calling plays and has never done it at the professional level, but he has been around the game for a long time.

It is worth noting that McClendon is credited with helping the Buccaneers offense during his time with them. In 2024, the Bucs ranked second in the NFL for touchdown passes. At the very least, even if McClendon doesn't get this job, it at least shows other organizations that he is interested in putting the head set back on and that might lead to him getting a different job down the road.

