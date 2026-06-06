Live Updates: Mississippi State University VS The University of Georgia, Game One Of Super Regionals.

Follow along for game one of the Athens Super Regional, SEC edition. The Dawgs of Georgia play host to the Bulldogs of Mississippi State. An SEC classic is bound to happen as two teams fight for Omaha.

The Dawgs have faced off against Mississippi State four times this season. The Georgia Bulldogs have beaten Mississippi State in every matchup. These two teams squared off first in a three-game series in Starkville, and then again in the SEC tournament. For the Dawgs to move on, UGA will have to beat MSU two more times.

Tre Phelps will miss game one due to an ejection in the Athens Regional Final against Liberty. He was ejected for celebrating towards Liberty's dugout. Although the Phelps family was sitting behind the Liberty dugout. Phelps has been an impactful player for the Dawgs.

May 29, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) reacts with infielder Tre Phelps (1) after hitting a two run home run against the Liberty Flames during the first inning at Foley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After Phelps ejection, the Dawgs showed just how deep they truly are. Michael O'Shaughnessy replaced Phelps at third. O'Shaughnessy's first plate appearance resulted in a deep home run to right field. Showing that the Dawgs can still be dominant without their first-team all-American third baseman.

Daniel Jackson has stayed hot throughout the whole season. The catcher for Georgia has picked up multiple award nominations and has proved to be the best catcher in the country. He currently leads in the triple-crown race, which is batting average, home runs, and RBIs.

Kolby Branch has been dominant on the diamond with his glove, collecting impressive putouts. Ryan Black and Ryan Wynn have really turned it on towards the back half of the season. Both of them are near the 10 home run checkmark and have put together great at-bats. Kenny Ishikawa has been extremely impressive. He has the least amount of strikeouts in the country, and his OPS is extremely high.

May 29, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs utility Kenny Ishikawa (14) reacts after hitting a home run against the Liberty Flames at Foley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

With the first pitch expected to be at 11:06 am, Athens will be rocking early. The Dawgs will fight to make their first appearance in Omaha since 2008.

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs: starting on the mound, RHP Joey Volchko. LF Kenny Ishikawa, c Daniel Jackson, cf Rylan Lujo, 3b Michael O'Shaughnessy, 2b Ryan Wynn, 1b Brennan Hudson, dh Jack Arcamone, ss Kolby Branch, and rf Ryan Black.

Starting lineup for the Mississippi State Bulldogs: starting on the mound, LHP Tomas Valincius. 2b Gehrig Frei, 3b Ace Reese, dh Noah Sullivan, rf Jacob Parker, lf Vytas Valincius, 1b Reed Stallman, ss Ryder Woodson, c Kevin Milewski, and cf Bryce Chance.

Read more about Georgia baseball here.