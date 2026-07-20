SEC Coach Proclaims the Georgia Bulldogs are 'The Gold Standard' In College Football

A fellow SEC head coach has proclaimed that the Georgia Bulldogs are the gold standard in college football.

The 2026 SEC Media Days are underway as the conference's 16 member schools converge on Tampa, Florida to preview and discuss their upcoming college football season. The first coach to speak at this year's event is Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables.

Venables discussed a litany of topics regarding the Sooners' upcoming season, and was asked a handful of questions by media members. One of the biggest questions the head coach was prompted on was regarding the team's difficult conference schedule. One of the programs mentioned in that schedule was the Georgia Bulldogs, who Oklahoma will play on the road this season.

Venables did not hold back on his compliments for the Dawgs' program and even proclaimed that he felt that Georgia was the gold standard for college football, citing the team's impressive record when playing in Athens.

Brent Venables Claims Georgia Football is "The Gold Standard"

Sep 23, 2006; Athens, GA, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs run out for the start of their game against the Colorado Buffalosat Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs defeated the Buffalos 14-13. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Dale Zanine | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You're not going to sneak up on anybody in Ann Arbor or going to Athens, Georgia," said Venables. "I think they [Georgia] have lost maybe once in five or six years at home. Georgia has been the gold standard in my opinion for college football for quite some time now."

Georgia and Oklahoma are two of college football's most iconic brands and each boast a rich and proud history in the sport. Despite this, the two teams have played each other just once in the entire history of the sport.

The lone meeting between these two schools took place in the Rose Bowl during the 2017 season, where the Bulldogs were able to overcome a two score deficit in the second half to earn a thrilling victory in overtime.

The win helped the Dawgs earn their first national championship appearance in decades and remains one of the most revered games in the history of the College Football Playoff. Should this year's contest deliver similar results, the Sooners and Bulldogs latest meeting will be an instant classic.

As SEC Media Days continue, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide updates for all things Georgia pertaining to the event. Head coach Kirby Smart is set to address the media tomorrow on Tuesday, July 21.