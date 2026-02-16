What We Learned About Georgia Baseball in the First Series of the Season

What we learned about Georgia's baseball team in the first series of the season.

The first series of the season is in the books as the Georgia Bulldogs took two out of the three game series against Wright State. The Diamond Dawgs had an opportunity to go for the sweep Saturday, but came up just short in the final game of the weekend.

So, now that we have gotten our first look at Georgia's team for this season, here is what we learned about Wes Johnson's new group of guys.

Volchko and Ishikawa are Legit

Conor Dillon/UGAAA

Georgia's first two starters of the season to hit the mound were Joey Volchko and Kenny Ishikawa, two transfer portal pickups for the Bulldogs this past offseason. It's still early, but all signs point to those two being reliable and legitimate starters for Georgia this season.

Volchko took the first game and in four innings of work, he racked up five strikeouts, allowed just two hits and one earned run. He also only surrendered one walk. It's also worth noting that Caden Aoki came in to relieve Volchko and in three innings, he fanned eight batters and allowed just two hits with no walks.

Ishikawa got the start in game one on Saturday and he was very impressive. He got 4.1 innings of work, struck out eight batters, allowed just one hit, two walks and zero runs. A very impressive weekend for Georgia pitchers, but specifically for Ishikawa and Volchko as starters.

Tre Phelps Will Be a Cornerstone in the Lineup

Phelps came into last season with a lot of expectations based on how he played during the 2024 season. He posted some impressive numbers in 2025 and his return was a huge announcement this offseason. And based on what he showcased this past weekend, he's going to be a cornerstone in Georgia's lineups this season.

In the series, Phelps had two home runs, four RBI, three hits in ten at-bats and had an on-base percentage of .500. Three of his at-bats ended in him getting hit by a pitch, but overall, it's looking like Phelps could be in store for a huge season this year. Something Georgia needed out of him.

Daniel Jackson Might Be a Difference Maker

The name Dan Jackson is held in high regard at the University of Georgia, and Daniel Jackson is doing a good job carrying the torch on the baseball field. This past weekend, Jackson smacked two home runs, had three hits and five RBI. He also threw out a runner while playing catcher in the first game.

Jackson, a versatile player, is one of the few returning players from last year's team, and if the first series was any indication of what 2026 will look like for him, he might be a huge difference maker for this Georgia team.

