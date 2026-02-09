Georgia Bulldogs Baseball Transfer Portal Class Breakdown

A breakdown of every player Georgia baseball took out of the transfer portal during the offseason.

After another postseason appearance last season, the Georgia Bulldogs have reloaded yet again for what is looking like another successful year on the baseball diamond. Wes Johnson and his team have made the postseason two year's in a row, and this year they have their eyes set on Omaha.

The Bulldogs took a litany of transfers this offseason and 64Analytics listed Georgia with the top-ranked portal class for 2025. So with the season starting up this weekend, here is everything you need to know about every transfer Georgia added to the roster.

Georgia Baseball Transfer Portal Class Breakdown:

Henry Allen, UTL

Allen comes from Northwest Florida State, where he played one year before transferring to Georgia. As a true freshman, he posted a .325 batting average with a team-leading 54 runs scored, 52 RBI plus hit 13 home runs. He also tallied a .627 slugging percentage and a .431 on-base percentage.

Coming out of high school, he ranked as the best third baseman and third best prospect in the state of Alabama, according to Perfect Game. A solid bat and versatile fielder the Bulldogs will be able to utilize this season.

Caden Aoki, RHP

Aoki is a veteran college baseball player that comes to Georgia as a graduate student. He started his career at Notre Dame but transferred out after one season. He then spent the next three seasons at USC. In 2025, he posted a 3.99 ERA with a 6-4 record. Aoki made 17 appearances with 16 starts and tallied 90 strikeouts in 97 innings.

Jack Acramone, C/OF

Acramone comes from Richmond, where he played two seasons. As a true freshman, he posted a .294 average, nine doubles, one triple and six home runs plus 33 RBI. In his sophomore season, he saw improvements in those numbers. He started all 52 games for the Spiders and batted .355 with 70 hits including 13 home runs and 62 RBI. He led the team in doubles with 22 of them and tallied 18 multi-hit games.

Andrew Benkhe, LHP

Another veteran player that will be joining Georgia's pitching staff. He has spent the last three seasons at Tennessee. Last season, he made 14 relief appearances. Benkhe went 2-0 with a 5.11 ERA over 12.1 innings with six strikeouts. In 2023, he helped Tennessee win the College World Series. In that season, he made 23 appearances and pitched a total of 29 innings while striking out 39 batters.

Teddy Brennan, LHP

Brennan is a graduate transfer who started his career at James Madison, but spent the last three seasons at George Washington. In 2025, Brennan posted a 9.97 ERA in 37 innings with 48 strikeouts. In 2024, he made 14 starts and posted a 2-7 record and a 4.81 ERA, finishing second on the team with 73 innings pitched and a career-high 75 strikeouts.

Bryce Calloway, 1B/RHP

Calloway has bounced around a little bit throughout his college career, but most recently, he played at New Orleans. In 2025, Calloway earned All-America honors as one of the nation’s top two-way players. He led UNO in batting (.390), home runs (18) and RBI (63) in 54 starts plus went 2-2 with a 4.26 ERA and 11 saves. He also led the conference in home runs, batting, slugging, RBI and saves.

Grant Edwards, RHP

Edwards played with Calloway at New Orleans. In 2025, Edwards made 15 starts and finished with a 3-5 record and a 4.23 ERA. He was among Southland Conference leaders with 92 strikeouts over 76.2 innings. He had two different games last season in which he struck out 11 batters.

Thomas Ellisen, RHP

Ellisen has spent the last four seasons at UConn and now joins the Bulldogs. In 2025, Appeared in 16 games and made 14 starts for the Huskies, who were the Big East regular season champions. He finished the season with a 6-3 record with a 6.45 ERA in 67.0 innings and led the team with 66 strikeouts. In 2024, he spent the season as a bullpen arm, where he appeared in 17 games and went 0-0 with a 6.52 ERA in 19.1 innings and held opponents to a .235 batting average.

Kenny Ishikawa, LHP/OF

Ishikawa comes in as a sophomore at Georgia and will be eligible for the MLB draft next July. He started in 51 games for Seattle last season as a two-way player. On the mound, he posted a 5-7 mark, 1 save and a 4.35 ERA in 66.1 innings with 73 strikeouts and 22 walks. He also slashed .318 at the plate and posted an OPS of .982.

Caleb Jameson, LHP

Jameson played at Baylor last season where made seven starts and 14 total appearances. He posted a 2-1 record, 5.02 ERA and struck out 25 batters while allowing just 11 walks. He managed to pitch seven scoreless outings and six multi-strikeout performances.

Cole Koniarsky, OF

Koniarsky played at UNLV last season and came to Georgia as a graduate transfer. He started 53 games for the Rebels last season and led the team with 15 doubles and batted .363 with 74 hits, seven home runs and 47 RBI. He was named to the All-Mountain West Conference (MWC) Second Team and Academic All-MWC.

Mason Kosowick, RHP

Kosowick has played the last two seasons at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and before that, spent two seasons at Northeast Texas CC. He made just two appearances last season and went 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 1.2 innings with three strikeouts and three walks. In 2024, Kosowick tossed 5.2 innings with no record, a 9.53 ERA, four strikeouts and three walks in six appearances.

Rylan Lujo, INF

Lujo spent his true freshman at Dayton before electing to transfer to Georgia. He started in every game last season and was named a first team NCBWA Freshman All-American. Lujo batted .361 and led the team in doubles with 16 and added 17 stolen bases to his stat line as well. He also finished the season with nine home runs, 56 RBI and 87 total hits.

Scott Newman, OF

Newman got his start in college baseball at Wichita State, he then transferred to Parkland College as a redshirt freshman and then transferred to USC Upsate the following season. In 2025, he started in 60 games while batting .300 with a team-leading 19 home runs, 10 doubles and 60 RBI plus had 11 stolen bases. He was also one of only six outfielders nationally named an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove finalist.

Jordy Oriach, UTL

Oriach played last season at New Mexico and was a stellar player for the Lobos. He started in 52 games last season and was named a Third Team All-American and the District 8 Player of the Year by the NCBWA. He batted .388 with 16 home runs and had 25 doubles and 63 RBI. He also posted a perfect fielding percentage with 17 putouts in as many chances.

Michael O'Shaughnessy, INF

O'Shaughnessy has played the last three seasons at Davidson. In 2025, he started in all 56 games and ranked second on the team in home runs (17) and hits (80). He held a 23-game win streak at one point during the season and also has 23 multi-hit performances last season. He is also a solid fielder as he finished the season with a .966 fielding percentage with 73 putouts and 100 assists.

Brad Pruett, RHP

Pruett started his career at Oklahoma before transferring to East Carolina after just one season. He comes to Georgia as a junior. In 2025, he made 28 appearances with five starts while recording a 5-6 record with three saves and a 5.32 ERA. He racked up 70 strikeouts in 66 innings of work.

Matt Scott, RHP

Scott has spent the last three seasons playing at Stanford. Coming out of high school in 2022, he was named the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year. In 2025, he finished the season with a 6.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 52.1 innings while making 11 starts. He also finished the year with 56 strikeouts to just 22 walks. Scott was also named a preseason All-American heading into last season.

Dylan Vigue, RHP

Vigue has played the last two seasons at Michigan. As a true freshman in 2024, he made 15 appearances and 11 starts with a 7.90 ERA. That stat line came with a 2-4 record with one save and 40 strikeouts in 54.2 innings. In 2025, Vigue made 16 appearances with eight starts and one save, tallying 51 strikeouts in 59.1 innings. He finished the season with a 4.25 ERA.

Joey Volchko, RHP

Volchko spent two years at Stanford before he made the decision to transfer to Georgia. As a true freshman, he went 2-1 with a 5.70 ERA. He also racked up 53 strikeouts over 42.2 innings in 20 appearances, including six starts. Heading into the 2025 season, Volchko was named to the Baseball America Preseason All-America second team. He finished his sophomore season with a team-high 70.1 innings with 56 strikeouts and a 6.01 ERA.

Ryan Wynn, INF

Wynn played two seasons at Wofford where he saw a major jump in his numbers after his sophomore season. As a true freshman, Wynn was limited to 19 at bats and posted a .263 average with six runs scored, a pair of doubles, six RBI and seven walks. In 2025, he started in all 60 games for the Terriers and slashed .331 which led to 54 runs, 80 hits, 18 doubles and 45 RBI.

