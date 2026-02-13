Live Updates - Georgia Vs. Wright State

Follow along as Georgia baseball takes on Wright State Friday starting at 3 pm.

Rain pours down during a weather delay at Foley Field before a NCAA Regionals game between Georgia and Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along as Georgia baseball takes on Wright State Friday starting at 3 pm.

The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team looks to start the season off with a win against Wright State. Today marks the start of a 56 game regular season, as the Dawgs try to make another run to Omaha. A beautiful sunny day for baseball, as fan are eager to watch the Bulldogs play. The series was slated to run through the weekend, but due to inclement weather, they are moving Sundays game to a doubleheader on Saturday. With the first game starting at 1 pm and the second being at 4:45pm.

Wright State is led by head coach Alex Sogard. The Raiders have won seven straight regular season Horizon League titles and have made four trips to an NCAA Regional in the last five years. In 2025 Wright State eliminated number one seed Vanderbilt in the NCAA Nashville Regional. The Raiders have been a consistent baseball team with the constant ability to upset powerhouses.

You can watch the all three games this weekend on SEC Network+.

Unlike last year, the Bulldogs will start their season with a home stand. They will play 12 straight game at home until traveling to Kennesaw on March 3rd.

Wright State Line Up: 2b Hunter Warren, 3b Patrick Fultz, ss Braylen Blomquist, 1b JP Peltier, dh Gus Gregory, rf Cam Gilkerson, cf Andrew Duncan, c Zac Butler, lf Cy Turner, and starting pitcher Cam Allen

UGA Line Up: cf Kenny Ishikawa, 3b Tre Phelps, dh Jordy Oriach, c Daniel Jackson, 2b M. O'Shaughnessy, 1b Bryce Calloway, rf Jack Arcamone, ss Kolby Branch, lf Cole Johnson, and starting pitcher Joey Volchko

Foley Field is set before a NCAA Regionals game between Georgia and Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1st Inning:

Top:

Bottom: