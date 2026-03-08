College Basketball NCAA Tournament Projections - Where are the Georgia Bulldogs?

Where are the Georgia Bulldogs projected to be in this year's NCAA basketball tournament?

The regular season is officially over for the Georgia Bulldogs. They capped it off by beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday to earn their 22nd win of the season, the most in program history for the regular season. The Bulldogs ended their season by winning five of their last six games.

It was an impressive run the Bulldogs went on the last few weeks of the season. The Bulldogs had lost five of their last six games with six games remaining in the season. They had gone from a tournament lock to being on the bubble. They responded by winning by beating Kentucky on the road, Texas at home and then won three straight against Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

So after the Dawgs' strong final stretch, where are they projected to be in the tournament right now?

Where Are the Georgia Bulldogs Projected for the NCAA Tournament?

Mar 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) dribbles against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) loses the ball to Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's bracketology, the Hoop Dawgs are projected to be a seven seed in the NCAA tournament. Their current projected opponent is the 10-seed NC State.

Georgia also comes into the SEC Tournament as the seventh seed. They have earned a first-round bye in the tournament and will play the winner of Ole Miss and Texas. Georgia lost to Ole Miss earlier in the season and split the season series against the Longhorns. The Bulldogs will play on Thursday and if they win, they will play Alabama in the quarterfinal round.

The Bulldogs are set to make the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row, something they haven't done since 2001-2002. It is also the third season in a row in which Georgia has won 20 or more games in a season under head coach Mike White.

If Georgia can advance to the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament, it would likely solidify their positioning as a seven seed in the bracket. A loss in the second round could potentially have them slide down a spot.

Perhaps the most inspiring thing about Georgia as of late is how well their core is playing. Kanon Catchings had a career night against Alabama by pouring in 31 points. Jeremiah Wilkinson has been strong coming off the bench for the Bulldogs, while others like Smurf Millender and Blue Cain have been super impactful in the starting rotation.

On top of that, true freshmen Kareem Stagg and Jake Wilkins have earned consistent minutes as well, providing some depth to the roster. That, along with the defensive anchor of Somto Cyril, has Georgia playing some of their best ball right now.