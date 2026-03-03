Georgia vs Alabama Prediction - Can the Bulldogs Pull Off the Upset?

A look at the predictions for Georgia's final home game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It's the final week of the regular season for the SEC and Georgia will be playing its final home game of the year against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs come into this one having one three of their last four games, while Alabama has won eight straight conference games.

Georgia needs to win at least one of their final two regular season games to feel good about locking up a tournament spot. They've reached the 20-win mark for the third straight year under head coach Mike White and are looking to making the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row. Something the program hasn't done since the early 2000s.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Georgia was on the bubble. Back-to-back wins against Kentucky and Texas put them right back in position to earn a tournament spot. If they can knock off the Crimson Tide on Tuesday, they likely will become a lock for March Madness.

Georgia vs Alabama Predictions

Feb 17, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White reacts to a call made by a referee during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

According to ESPN, Georgia has a 45.8 percent chance of beating Alabama, while the Crimson Tide has a 54.2 percent chance of winning. DraftKings has Alabama listed as a 1.5-point favorite.

Georgia guard Jordan Ross missed the South Carolina game this past weekend due to injury, but he is listed as probable for Tuesday's matchup. Davion Hannah, Keitenn Bristow and Collins Onyejiaka are all listed as out for the Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs will have their hands full defensively as Alabama guard Labaron Philon is averaging 21.4 points per game this season. Assuming Ross is available for the game, he will be a huge help towards Georgia's defensive efforts at the guard spots.

Jeremiah Wilkinson's return to the lineup has been huge for the Bulldogs. Over the last four games, Wilkinson has scored 19, 19, 28 and 18 points. His playmaking ability along with being able to consistently knockdown shots from behind the arc has been huge for Georgia down the stretch.

After Tuesday's game, Georgia will go on the road against Mississippi State for their final regular season game of the year. Mississippi State is 13-16 on the season and 5-11 in conference play thus far. After that game, the Bulldogs will then travel to Nashville for the SEC tournament.

Tuesday's game against Alabama is set to tip-off at 6:30 PM and will be broadcasted on ESPNews.