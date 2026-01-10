FINAL: Georgia Bulldogs Surpass South Carolina On the Road

The Georgia Bulldogs pick up their second conference win of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Georgia Bulldogs went on the road to South Carolina on Saturday afternoon and they picked up their second conference win of the season by a final score of 75-70. The Bulldogs have now won four of their last five against South Carolina.

Kanon Catchings was the leader for the Bulldogs in this one. He finished with 20 points, made four three pointers and added seven rebounds and four assists as well. Somto Cyril also had a very solid day for the Dawgs with 18 points, shooting 100 percent from the floor and had five rebounds with three blocks as well.

Kanon Catchings Catches Fire for the Georgia Bulldogs

The Gamecocks got out to a lead early and took a six point lead into the second half. However, Georgia was able to close the lead from 12 before they went to the break. In the second half, the Bulldogs did a good job of taking control of the pace of the game and South Carolina went into a shooting drought.

Mike Sharavjamts was the leading scorer for the Gamecocks as he finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Georgia outscored South Carolina 41-30 in the second half.

It is the second conference win of the season for the No. 18 ranked Bulldogs. They redeemed themselves after dropping a road loss to the Florida Gators earlier in the week.

It was a big win for Georgia as they managed to escape with a win despite their struggles shooting the ball. The Dawgs were 6-27 from behind the arc but were 17-22 from the free throw line, which was a major factor down the stretch.

Georgia will get back to work next Tuesday, as they will play host to the Ole Miss Rebels. They then will have a home game on Saturday against No. 17 Arkansas. The Rebels are 8-7 on the year and 0-2 in conference play thus far. As for the Razorbacks, they 12-3 and 2-0 in conference play heading into this Saturday.

The Bulldogs are yet again looking like a tournament team early into the conference schedule. If they can continue to build momentum, Mike White should be on the verge of having back-to-back tournament appearances in Athens.

Next week will be important for Georgia, as they will have two home games and then will be on the road the next week against Missouri and Texas.

