Georgia Basketball vs Saint Louis Billikens: Final Thoughts and How Georgia Wins

Final thoughts ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs' March Madness matchup against the Saint Louis Billikens in round one.

The Georgia Bulldogs are just hours away from tipping of their round one game against the Saint Louis Billikens in the 2026 March Madness tournament. This year's matchup will be the team's second consecutive appearance under head coach Mike White.

Last year, the Dawgs suffered a devastating defeat, and were promptly bounced from the tournament in round one. This season, the team is looking to make it a bit further and hopes to win its first tournament game in over a decade.

But what can the Dawgs do to ensure the fate of their season is not sealed in round one? As tip off for tonight's exciting matchup approaches, here is what the Georgia Bulldogs can do to secure a March Madness victory over Saint Louis.

How the Georgia Bulldogs Can Defeat Saint Louis in Round One

1. Control the Glass Better

Mar 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Kanon Catchings (6) grabs a rebound against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Rebounds have been a major pain-point for the Bulldogs at time this year, and has led to a frustrating amount of second-chance shots for their opponents. If the Dawgs can maintain a significant advantage on the glass tonight, their scoring abilities will likely be more than enough for them to secure a victory.

2. Continue to Shoot the Three Well

Mar 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Kanon Catchings (6) shoots against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia is heading into this year's tournament as one of the more efficient offenses from behind the arc. Given that three-point shots are the great equalizer in basketball, maintaining their prowess in tonight's game will be almost mandatory, should they look to secure a victory.

3. Avoid the Massive Momentum Swing

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) drives baseline past Mississippi Rebels guard Ilias Kamardine (6) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Whether it be slow starts in the first half, or second half collapses, Georgia has found itself on the losing end of huge momentum swings throughout the season. While basketball is certainly a sport of momentum, ensuring that the lows are not too low to overcome will be a must for Mike White and the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs and Saint Louis are scheduled to begin their round of 64 game at approximately 9:45 p.m. The winner of this contest will advance to the round of 32 where they will face the winner of the No.1 seeded Michigan Wolverines, and the No.16 seeded Howard Bison.