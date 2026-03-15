March Madness Selection Sunday - Where Are the Georgia Bulldogs Projected to Be?

A look at the final projections for the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament.

The day has finally arrived. Selection Sunday will be taking place this evening, and the Georgia Bulldogs will be anxiously awaiting to see where they land in the massive field of teams. The Bulldogs had a strong close to the regular season by winning five of their last six games, but then lost to Ole Miss in the SEC tournament in the second round.

There was potential for Georgia to come in to the tournament as a seven seed, but that ship seemingly sailed away when they were a second round exit in the conference tournament. So, with just hours remaining until every seed is revealed, here is what the latest projections show for Georgia.

Georgia Bulldogs Latest NCAA Tournament Projection Ahead of Selection Sunday

Feb 28, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's bracketology, Georgia is projected to be an eight seed. Their projected first round opponent is Saint Louis. If Georgia does advance to the second round of the tournament, the current projection has them facing off against either the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines or the 16 seed Idaho or Leigh.

It should be noted that there is still potential for the Bulldogs to be ranked as high as a seven seed in this year's tournament.

The Bulldogs have not won an NCAA tournament game since 2002 when they defeated Murray State. Needless to say, it's been a while since the Bulldogs have even had the opportunity to make a run in the tournament, so perhaps this season they can prolong their time in the midst of the madness.

The Bulldogs are set to make the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row, something they haven't done since 2001-2002. It is also the third season in a row in which Georgia has won 20 or more games in a season under head coach Mike White.

Last season, Georgia made the NCAA tournament and faced off against Gonzaga in the first round. Their postseason was short lived as they were a first round exit in brutal fashion. This season, they are looking to stay alive longer during March Madness and continue to improve upon the results Coach White has brought to Georgia.

Selection Sunday 2026 is on March 15, 2026. The Men’s NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed at 6 p.m. ET on CBS