Georgia Bulldogs Basketball Earns Transfer Commit From Ole Miss Forward James Scott

The Georgia Bulldogs basketball team has added another player to its roster via the transfer portal this offseason.

The college basketball offseason is in full swing as teams across the country look to retain roster talent and fill holes via high school recruiting as well as the transfer portal. With so many teams in the mix for talented players, earning commitments can become extremely difficult.

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the many programs who are looking to do so, as the team has recently added transfer forward James Scott ahead of the 2026-27 college basketball season. This will be Scott's fourth team in as many seasons.

Scott is a player who has vast amounts of experience in collegiate hoops and has played in over 60 games throughout his career. The former Ole Miss forward has also had stints with the Charleston Cougars and Louisville Cardinals.

Scotts 2025-26 season with the Rebels was not as productive as his previous season with Louisville. However, the guard has an excellent opportunity to assume a larger role with the Bulldogs in the upcoming season.

How James Scott Can Help the Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jordan Ross (3) shoots over Mississippi Rebels forward James Scott (4) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Not only does Scott have an immense amount of experience, the forward also has experience against Mike White and the Bulldogs roster. During the 2025-26 season, Scott was able to provide a major assist to the Rebels, as they defeated the Bulldogs twice throughout the year.

But the Bulldogs are looking to take the next step this season and will need a handful of offensive contributors to do so. Which makes Scott's veteran presence such a boost for the team as it looks to reach another postseason tournament.

Should Scott and the rest of the Bulldogs roster be able to improve upon last year's results, the Bulldogs will have another opportunity to reach the highly coveted March Madness tournament, and could even earn a victory this season.

As the offseason continues, Mike White and his staff will look to add even more talented players to the team's roster. As new developments occur, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide timely and accurate coverage on the manner.