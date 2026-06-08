Georgia Bulldogs AD Forbids Teams From Playing Texas Tech Amid Brendan Sorsby Ruling

Georgia Bulldogs Athletic Director Josh Brooks has announced that his programs are now forbid from scheduling Texas Tech amidst the Brendan Sorsby ruling.

The college football world received some stunning news earlier this week, as Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby received a preliminary injunction, making him eligible for the 2026 college football season.

Sorsby, who joined Texas Tech via the transfer portal this offseason, had been listed as ineligible by the NCAA, following an investigation that reported the quarterback had placed more than a thousand bets on multiple sporting events, which the quarterback admitted to.

The Red Raiders quarterback also admitted to placing bets on teams that he was actively competing on, which is one of the most frowned upon events in all sports. Despite this, Sorsby now appears to be eligible for the 2026 college football season.

Multiple coaches and media members have voiced their outrage with the decision, with some proclaiming the decision will have devastating effects on college sports. In the wake of the outrage, numerous officials already taking action against the Red Raiders.

One of the most recent actions taken comes from Athens, Georgia, where University of Georgia Director of Athletics Josh Brooks has forbid any member programs from scheduling the Red Raiders in future events according to a document obtained by ESPN.

Josh Brooks Bans the Bulldogs From Playing Texas Tech

Georgia Director of Athletics Josh Brooks introduces the new Georgia women's basketball coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Syndication Online Athens | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

As an athletic director of one of the most prominent schools in college athletics, Brooks has been extremely vocal on issues surrounding college athletics for quite some time, and has shown that he is not afraid to take action.

Sources have confirmed with Bulldogs on SI that the Bulldogs will not remove any future matchups with the Red Raiders that have already been scheduled. However, the University of Georgia will no longer be scheduling any future competitions with Texas Tech, in any form of athletics.

Given that Georgia and Texas Tech are member schools for two completely different conferences, Brooks' decision will likely not have a drastic impact on either program. However, it could begin a trend of other universities taking action against the Red Raiders in the wake of Sorsby's ruling.

The situation regarding Sorsby's ruling and any future impacts it may have on University of Georgia Athletics is being closely monitored by Bulldogs on SI, and in-depth and timely coverage will be given should any other developments on the matter be provided.