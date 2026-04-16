Georgia Bulldogs Add Penn State Transfer Freddie Dilione During Basketball Offseason

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another member to their basketball roster. Here are the details on the team's newest player.

The college basketball offseason is in full swing as teams across the country look to retain roster talent and fill holes via high school recruiting as well as the transfer portal. With so many teams in the mix for talented players, earning commitments can become extremely difficult.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the many teams looking to add as much talent as possible, and it appears their efforts have paid off. According to reports, Penn State guard Freddie Dilione has announced his commitment to the team.

Dilione is a veteran who has more than 80 games played throughout his collegiate career. He began as an SEC player on the Tennessee Volunteers before joining Penn State ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Last year, Dilione experienced the best season of his career, as he averaged just shy of 15 points per game for the Nittany Lions and was an integral piece to their success. The guard is also an extremely accurate shooter, making more than 75% of his shots from the field.

What Dilione's Commitment Means for the Georgia Bulldogs

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White looks on against the Saint Louis Billikens during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs have reached a new level of success under head coach Mike White over the past few seasons. The Dawgs are fresh off back-to-back March Madness tournament appearances, a feat they had not achieved in over 20 years.

But the Bulldogs are looking to take the next step this season and will need a handful of offensive contributors to do so. Which makes Dilione's veteran presence such a boost for the team as it looks to reach another postseason tournament.

With Dilione now on the Bulldogs roster, the expectations in Athens surrounding the team's basketball program are continuing to rise. Should the team's newest addition be as advertised, the Dawgs will have another opportunity to make history during the 2026-2027 season.

As the offseason continues, Mike White and his staff will look to add even more talented players to the team's roster. As new developments occur, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide timely and accurate coverage on the manner.