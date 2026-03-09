SEC Basketball Tournament Odds - How Do the Georgia Bulldogs Fare?

A look at the betting odds for the SEC men's basketball tournament?

The regular season has officially closed for men's college basketball and now the attention shifts towards conference tournaments. The SEC will get theirs kicked off in Nashville on Tuesday. The Georgia Bulldogs come in as the seventh overall seed in the tournament, and as a result, receive a first round bye.

The Bulldogs will play the winner of Texas and Ole Miss on Wednesday. The Bulldogs lost to Ole Miss earlier in the season and then split the season series with Texas. If Georgia wins in the second round, they will move on and play Alabama in the quarterfinal round.

So as we head into the SEC tournament, what do the current betting odds look like for who will be crowned as SEC Champions this season?

SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Betting Odds:

Feb 28, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

To no surprise, the Florida Gators are the overwhelming favorite, with Georgia being several spots behind them. Here are the current odds, according to BetMGM.

Florida: -185

Arkansas: +600

Alabama: +850

Tennessee: +950

Vanderbilt: +1200

Texas A&M: +3500

Georgia: +3500

Kentucky: +4500

Texas: +6600

Oklahoma: +10000

Missouri: +15000

Auburn: +20000

Mississippi State: +75000

Ole Miss: +75000

LSU: +75000

South Carolina: +75000

According toESPN's bracketology, the Hoop Dawgs are projected to be a seven seed in the NCAA tournament. Their current projected opponent is the 10-seed NC State.

The Bulldogs are set to make the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row, something they haven't done since 2001-2002. It is also the third season in a row in which Georgia has won 20 or more games in a season under head coach Mike White.

Perhaps the most inspiring thing about Georgia as of late is how well their core is playing. Kanon Catchings had a career night against Alabama by pouring in 31 points. Jeremiah Wilkinson has been strong coming off the bench for the Bulldogs, while others like Smurf Millender and Blue Cain have been super impactful in the starting rotation.

On top of that, true freshmen Kareem Stagg and Jake Wilkins have earned consistent minutes as well, providing some depth to the roster. That, along with the defensive anchor of Somto Cyril, has Georgia playing some of their best ball right now.