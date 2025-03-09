Georgia vs. Oklahoma: What to Expect in Bulldogs' SEC Tournament Opener
Georgia basketball starts off the SEC tournament with a matchup against Oklahoma. Here is what to expect.
The Bulldogs start the gauntlet that will be the SEC tournament on Wednesday against Oklahoma. This year's tournament is sure to be one of the toughest ever. The SEC has 13 projected March Madness teams, according to Joe Lunardi.
Oklahoma is one of these 13 teams projected to make March Madness, but it is one of the last four teams in, so they will have plenty to play for. So, what should Bulldog fans expect in their matchup against the Sooners?
The Bulldogs are the 11th seed in the tournament, and the Sooners are the 14th seed. The Sooners are 19-12 this season and have a conference record of 6-12. The Bulldogs enter the tournament with a four-game winning streak, the longest in the conference.
The Bulldogs won the head-to-head matchup against the Sooners earlier this season in Stegman Coliseum 72-62. If the Bulldogs want to win again, they will have to stop Jeremiah Fears, the Sooners' leading scorer. Fears averages 16.3 points and 4.2 assists per game.
Fears was held in check in the team's first matchup, only managing two points on 1/11 shooting. Asa Newell and Dakota Leffew both had good games in the first matchup with 15 points apiece.
The Bulldogs already have the game plan to win against the Sooners. If they can replicate the first game, they should have no issues moving on to the second round of the SEC tournament.
The Bulldogs enter the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the conference, and if they continue this hot streak against the Sooners, they could be a dangerous team moving forward in the tournament.
With the Bulldogs' spot in March Madness all but locked in, the SEC tournament will provide them a chance to continue their hot play entering March Madness and maybe even a chance at an SEC championship.
