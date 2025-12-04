How to Watch the 2025 SEC Championship - Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Here is where fans can tune in to watch the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in this year's SEC Championship Game.

Conference championship weekend is nearly here, as a handful of programs across the country prepare to battle for their respective conference titles. The weekend of games will also serve as the final contest before official selections in the College Football Playoff.

One of the most highly anticipated matchups of the weekend is set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs converge on Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's SEC Championship.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have faced one another for the conference championship a handful of previous occasions, with Alabama besting Georgia in all four matchups. The most recent instance of this was the 2023 SEC Championship game, when Alabama ended a nearly 30-game win streak for the Dawgs.

Georgia and Alabama Set for A High Stakes Rematch

Sep 27, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) and defensive back KJ Bolden (4) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This year's conference title matchup will not only be a rematch of previous SEC Championship games. It will also be a rematch of a game from earlier in the regular season, when the two teams met in Athens, Georgia.

The Crimson Tide, once again, defeated Georgia, this time in their own stadium, and snapped a more-than-30-game win streak for the Dawgs inside Sanford Stadium. As the two college football powerhouses gear up for another battle, the Bulldogs will have a chance to avenge their only loss of the season.

With a win, Georgia will not only earn vengeance over a program that has haunted them for years, but it will also cement its position in this year's College Football Playoff and will be practically guaranteed to have a first-round bye.

Should Georgia earn a victory on Saturday, it would also mark the first time in program history that the Dawgs have won back-to-back conference championships.

For those who are not traveling to Atlanta to see the game in person, here is where you can tune in to watch the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide battle for this year's SEC Championship.

How to Watch the 2025 SEC Championship (Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide)