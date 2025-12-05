College Gameday Announces Guest Picker for SEC Championship Show - Georgia vs Alabama

ESPN's College Gameday has revealed who the guest picker will be for the Georgia Bulldogs' SEC Championship matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The SEC Championship is less than 24 hours away as the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide prepare to meet in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the rights of "SEC Champions" for the 2025 college football season.

This week's matchup will be a rematch of a regular-season game played in Athens a few months ago. The Crimson Tide handed Georgia its only loss of the season, snapping a more-than-30-game win streak inside Sanford Stadium.

With a rematch now set, the Dawgs are looking to avenge their defeat and earn back-to-back conference championship victories for the first time in program history. A win would also practically guarantee Georgia with a first round bye in the College Football Playoff.

With so much at stake for both teams, the national media have swarmed to cover this game. One of the most notable entertainment shows in college football, College Gameday, will also be in attendance for Saturday's contest.

Given that College Gameday will be in town for the matchup, one of the more pressing questions now revolves around who will be the guest picker for Saturday's show. According to ESPN, the guest picker is expected to be none other than sports analyst Ernie Johnson.

Ernie Johnson Set to Be Guest Picker For College Gameday

November 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Turner Sports sportscaster Ernie Johnson before The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Johnson is one of the most beloved media figures in all of sports and is best known for his basketball coverage on the hit show Inside the NBA. The analyst is also a University of Georgia graduate and has not shied away from proclaiming his allegiance to the Dawgs.

With Johnson set to make a pick for Saturday's game, it is a fairly safe assumption that at least one analyst will be choosing the Bulldogs to emerge victorious in the SEC Championship. Although, he may not be the only one to pick the Dawgs.

Georgia and Alabama will kick off their conference title game on Saturday, December 6th, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at approximately 4 p.m. Coverage for this game will be made available on ABC.

