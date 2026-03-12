Georgia vs Ole Miss Prediction - SEC Basketball Tournament

A look at the prediction for Georgia's second round matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.

After being placed as the seven seed and receiving a first round bye in this year's SEC tournament, the Georgia Bulldogs were set to have a rematch against their opponent, regardless of the first round outcome. Ultimately, it was the Ole Miss Rebels that came out on top against Texas, and that's who Georgia will play on Thursday.

The Bulldogs played Ole Miss earlier in the season and the Rebels came into Athens and earned a win against the Hoop Dawgs. Now, Mike White and his team will be seeking some revenge to advance to the quarterfinal round of the SEC tournament.

Ole Miss finished the regular season with a 13-18 overall record and a 4-14 record in conference play. Georgia, on the other hand, finished with a 22-9 record and 10-8 in conference play. It was the most wins in program history in the regular season for the Bulldogs.

With that said, here are what the predictions say for Thursday's matchup between Georgia and Ole Miss.

Georgia vs Ole Miss Prediction - SEC Men's Basketball Tournament

Mar 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White reacts with his players after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

According to ESPN analytics, Georgia has a 67.8 percent chance of winning, which means Ole Miss has a 32.2 percent chance. DraftKings also has Georgia listed as a 6.5-point favorite over the Rebels.

Right now, Georgia is projected as a seven seed in the NCAA tournament. Their current projected opponent in the first round is Santa Clara. The Bulldogs have an opportunity to improve their seeding for March Madness, depending on what they do in the SEC tournament.

The Bulldogs are set to make the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row, something they haven't done since 2001-2002. It is also the third season in a row in which Georgia has won 20 or more games in a season under head coach Mike White.

Perhaps the most inspiring thing about Georgia as of late is how well their core is playing. Kanon Catchings had a career night against Alabama by pouring in 31 points. Jeremiah Wilkinson has been strong coming off the bench for the Bulldogs, while others like Smurf Millender and Blue Cain have been super impactful in the starting rotation.

On top of that, true freshmen Kareem Stagg and Jake Wilkins have earned consistent minutes as well, providing some depth to the roster. That, along with the defensive anchor of Somto Cyril, has Georgia playing some of their best ball right now.