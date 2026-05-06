Hakeem Weems has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been working on piecing together its roster for the upcoming college basketball season. They have since picked up a handful of commitments since the end of the season, and now they have added another to the mix.

Hakeem Weems has announced is commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. Weems is a member of the 2026 recruiting class and comes out of IMG Academy.

Hakeem Weems Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Hakeem Weems (13) drives along the baseline as Archbishop Carroll Patriots forward Drew Corrao (22) guards him during the fourth quarter of the first round of the 51st annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Weems is rated as a three-star prospect, the 252nd-best player in the country, the 36th-best center in the class and the 35th-best player in the state of Florida, according to 247 sports composite rankings. Weems was at Montverde Academy before transferring to IMG for their post grad program.

The Bulldogs have added several centers to the roster since the end of the season. Georgia lost Somto Cyril to the transfer portal and Justin Abson ran out of eligibility, so that left a major need for the Bulldogs at that position.

Georgia has now added Weems, David Ugonna Ike from NBA Academy Africa, Andrew Osasuyi from St. Bonaventure and James Scott from Ole Miss.

Weems has shown his ability to be a shot blocker, a solid rebounder and can finish at the rim. All of which are things the Bulldogs are looking to replace on this year's roster.

The Bulldogs have now added eight newcomers to the roster after having nine players leave the roster. Georgia lost the likes of Cyril, Jeremiah Wilkinson, Dylan James, Jake Wilkins, Jaden Newell and Jordan Ross to the transfer portal.

They did, however, manage to hold on to Kanon Catchings, Blue Cain, Marcus "Smurf Millender and Kareem Stagg from last year's team. All of which were contributors for the Bulldogs last season, which made the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to continue the success they have built under coach White. Not only have they made the NCAA tournament twice, but they also won the most regular season games in program history last season as well.

They will have to overcome a lot of roster attrition this offseason, but they also had to rebuild a roster last offseason as well while only returning a few key players from the previous season. Now it's just a matter of seeing if they can replicate that again this season.