BREAKING: Christen Miller Announces He Will Remain With Georgia Bulldogs
After entering the transfer portal, Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller has announced that he will be staying put
Fans of the Georgia Bulldogs received some pleasant news Thursday morning as defensive lineman Christen Miller announced via his social media that he intends to remain with the team ahead of the 2024 regular season. Miller announced that he would be entering the transfer portal earlier in the week, but quickly elected to remain with the Bulldogs.
Miller, a redshirt sophomore, saw action in 13 games last year for the Bulldogs. He accumulated 14 total tackles and four tackles for loss. In 2022, he saw action in four games as a reserve defensive lineman for the Bulldogs.
The highly talented defensive lineman’s decision to remain with the Bulldogs is a massive win for Georgia and will secure extremely important depth at the team’s defensive line position. A position that will be crucial to the team’s success in 2024.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
