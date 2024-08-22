Clemson Roster Filled With Plenty of Familiar Faces to Georgia Football
"We haven't seen them as much on the recruiting trail lately. I don't know why that is, but it just seems like we don't see them as much."
That was Georgia head coach Kirby Smart when asked about his level of familiarity with the Clemson Football roster considering they have shared several recruiting battles over the years being border recruiting rivals. Georgia has recruited at a top-3 level every season under head coach Kirby Smart, and Clemson's Dabo Swinney hasn't exactly been a slouch on the recruiting trail either.
Let's take a look at Clemson's roster and you'll notice rather quickly, the Tigers depend rather heavily on the Peach State for their talent, particularly on the defensive side of the football.
Clemson Roster: Players From the State of Georgia
NOTE: Players in BOLD received an offer from Georgia
Offense
- Phil Mafah, RB - Grayson High School
- Elyjah Thurmon, OL - Bradwell Insitute
- David Eziomume, RB - North Cobb High School
Defense
- Barrett Carter, LB - North Gwinnett School
- Aveion Terrell, CB - Westlake High School
- Khalil Barnes, CB - North Oconee High School
- AJ Hoffler, EDGE - Woodward Academy
- Vic Burley, DT - Warner Robbins High School
- Stephyilan Greene, DT - Rome High School
- Dee Crayton, LB - Denmark High School
- Sammy Brown, LB - Jefferson High School
- Jamal Anderson, LB - Mill Creek High School
- Shelton Lewis, DB - Stockbridge High School
- Hevin Brown-Schuler, DT - Pace Academy
- Branden Strozier, CB - St. Francis Academy
- Rob Billings, DB - Milton High School
- Champ Thompson, DT - Gainesville High School
- Noah Dixon, DB - Troup County
As you can see, of the 18 players on Clemson's roster from the state of Georgia, only 6 received formal scholarship offers from Georgia. They pushed hard for the likes of Sammy Brown and Barrett Carter, while being in the mix for Vic Burley and Stephyilan Greene, though apart from those names the two programs seem to recruit different profiles.
