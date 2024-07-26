NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
NFL draft analyst Matt Miller selects Carson Beck as his top quarterback prospect for the 2025 NFL draft.
There's a lot of attention around Georgia right now and a good portion of it has to do with what they have at quarterback, or what they have returning at quarterback. Carson Beck is coming off of his first season as a college starter where he led the SEC in passing yards and completed over 70 percent of his balls. He's a desirable candidate for the Heisman this season and NFL scouts love him with still a full season to play. But some don't even need to see the 2024 season to know where Beck stands on their draft boards.
ESPN's Matt Miller released an article where he debated the top player at each position for the 2025 NFL draft. For quarterback, he debated between Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Beck. Miller does mention there is no clear-cut quarterback in this draft class, but that he would go with Beck right now.
Beck returns as most scouts' top-ranked passer in the upcoming draft after a brilliant campaign as a first-year starter in 2023, tossing 24 touchdown passes to six interceptions and showing the full-field arm strength and vision necessary to be an exciting prospect. A jump is expected -- even though receiver Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers have moved on to the NFL -- and there's noticeable buzz among scouts about Beck's aptitude and ability as a pocket passer.
That wasn't the only Bulldog that Miller went to bat for though. Offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild was included in the debate for best interior offensive lineman against LSU's Emery Jones. Fairchild emerged onto the scene last year for the Bulldogs as he rotated in at guard, and he played exceptionally when his number was called and will be a force upfront this season. Miller is also very high on the Georgia offensive lineman, and he gave the nod to Fairchild in this one.
"The top returning guard in the nation, Fairchild was a first-year starter last season but ended the year with first-round grades from scouts. The junior left guard allowed only three pressures and no sacks and was called for only one penalty. "Fairchild is just so smooth," said an AFC East area scout. "Everything is done at a really high level."
Another Bulldog that made this list that probably will not surprise anyone is safety Malaki Starks. NFL scouts have likely been waiting for him to become draft-eligible ever since his first collegiate game against Oregon in 2022 when he made it known to everyone that he was going to be a difference-maker. That's exactly what he has been for Georgia and that's exactly how Miller describes Starks and why he named Starks as the top prospect in the group.
"The Georgia defense is always loaded with NFL talent, and Starks might be the team's best prospect for next year. The 6-foot-1 junior can play cornerback, slot corner or deep safety while thriving in each role. With five career interceptions, he has proven ball skills -- his interception of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in the 2022 opener was one of the year's best -- and a savvy ability to locate the ball. Starks is exactly what NFL teams are craving in an era of Antoine Winfield Jr. and Kyle Hamilton patrolling the backend, which is why he gets my top spot nod."
