Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Former Georgia football safety Lewis Cine addresses pivotal season at Minnesota Vikings' training camp.
The Georgia football program has produced a litany of first-round picks over the last three years, one of which was safety Lewis Cine. The Minnesota Vikings drafted Cine with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 draft in hopes of him emerging as their starting safety. Unfortunately for Cine, a broken leg in 2022 led to him being buried on the depth chart, but he is aware that 2024 is a pivotal season for him.
This offseason, conversation sparked up about the uncertainty of Cine's future with the Vikings despite being a first-round pick and entering his third season in the league. When asked about this upcoming year, Cine made it very clear that he is aware nothing is guaranteed in the league and that he wants to be the player he was drafted to be.
"This [camp] is huge for me on a personal note," Cine said Wednesday as the Vikings took the field for the first time this summer. "I think I've really got to show out and really ball out and prove why I should be here and why I deserve to be playing in the NFL."
He added on by saying he knows that being a former first round pick does not offer any insurance.
"Just because you got drafted in the first round, that doesn't mean you're just handed anything," he said. "You've got to understand that these are jobs. It's unfortunate that I broke my leg [in 2022], but that's long behind me."
On top of that, the 2024 season has become a 'prove it' season for the former Bulldog, and that's exactly how described it.
"I've got the opportunity to learn the defense and not be rushed where something bad could happen. Now I have to use this opportunity to show that I haven't lost a step. I'm still the same Lew that you drafted."
Over two seasons, Cine has played in two games and has logged just one takcle in those games. A strong performance in training camps and during the season though could put Cine right back on track to being a strong contributor for the Vikings on defense.
