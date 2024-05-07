Early Georgia Football Betting Lines Revealed
Vegas experts have Georgia favored in three of their biggest matchups of the 2024 regular season.
We're 116 days away from Georgia's season opener against Clemson in Atlanta. The Bulldogs are on the hunt for their third national title in four seasons and are the odd on favorite to do just that.
Per Vegas Insider, Georgia is +325 to win the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. The site has also released lines for three of Georgia's twelve regular season games in 2024; vs Clemson (-13.5 - Atlanta), at Alabama (-3.5), and at Ole Miss (-5.5).
The line against Clemson is interesting. Vegas has Georgia as a two-touchdown favorite over what is one of the top programs in college football. Sure, the Tigers have been down for the past couple of seasons, but the roster is still littered with five-star players including quarterback Cade Klubnik and Sammy Brown, a linebacker out of Jefferson, Ga that the Bulldogs missed out on.
To be fair, the last time Georgia opened the season in Atlanta, they dropped Oregon 49-3 back in 2022. The other fascinating line is Georgia being favored by 3.5 at Alabama. The Tide open with home games against Western Kentucky and USF before a road trip to Wisconsin. Then, after a bye week, they'll welcome in Georgia for new head coach Kalen DeBoer's first SEC game. This matchup is a chance for DeBoer to set the tone for his tenure at Alabama. Can his team and fanbase step up for a massive win that would keep Alabama at the top of the SEC pecking order, or will Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs come into Tuscaloosa and stake their claim for the throne?
Injuries, fall camp position battles, and all types of other factors will move these lines before they arrive, but they give us a good indicator of what the experts out in Las Vegas think about the 2024 Georgia Bulldogs.
