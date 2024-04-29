Georgia Football Dominating Last Five Years of NFL Draft
Georgia's football program has been the best in the business when it comes to developing NFL-caliber talent. Over the last three years, the Bulldogs have had 33 players selected in the draft after having eight more come off the board this year. It's one thing to recruit at a top-three level like Georgia every year, but the developmental success speaks volumes.
They broke the record for most draft picks in a single class with 15 of them in the 2022 draft class, and the momentum has not slowed down since. They have had 13 first-round picks over the last five years and 49 total players drafted since the 2020 class which is more than any other college football program.
This year's class was split evenly among offensive and defensive players drafted with four each. A notable trend that has developed over the years is how consistently Georgia gets their offensive lineman not only ready for the NFL but viewed as first-round prospects. Amarius Mims became the fifth Georgia offensive lineman to be taken in the first round and 11th overall since 2017. From 2003-2016, the Bulldogs had 10 offensive linemen drafted. It's not just the offensive line room though. The Bulldogs have seen an increase in draft picks in every single position group since Kirby Smart arrived.
It's no wonder Georgia managed to pull off back-to-back national titles during that time frame considering they have produced more NFL talent than anyone else. Now, as they head into the 2024 college football season, coach Smart has his roster set up for what looks to be another national title-contending season for the Bulldogs, and another roster loaded with NFL-ready talent on both sides of the football.
