ATHENS - Georgia football will get the No. 1 broadcasting team from ESPN with weekend when the Dawgs take on the Florida Gators.

Disney announced Monday that Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for the monumental showdown between the two rivals. The duo first called this rivalry in 2024 - that was the first year of Disney’s massive contract with the SEC.

That season Fowler and Herbstreit called several big games of the Dawgs’ including Georgia football's win over No. 1 Texas, the win over Tennessee in Athens as well as the SEC Championship over Texas in Atlanta.

Typically the two call the night game on ABC, but with the time of Georgia-Florida at 3:30 Disney is sending the No. 1 crew to Atlanta for the call. Miami-North Carolina will be in primetime on ABC. Georgia-Florida, as usual, was annouced before the season for a 3:30 kickoff.

Fowler and Herbstreit have all three of Georgia football's appearances in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game as well as the Dawgs’ epic overtime win over No. 2 Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl Game at the end of the 2017 season.

“Sony Michel will send the Dawgs home for the championship game,” Fowler exclaimed when Georgia RB Sony Michel ran in for the game-winning touchdown against the Sooners.

Both were on the call three weeks ago when Georgia beat Alabama for the first time in three tries during Kirby Smart’s tenure at UGA.

Georgia-Florida is one of the most-watched series in college football this century. It has been a mainstay at 3:30 for decades. Only once since 1996, Florida’s upset of the Bulldogs in 2002, was played outside that time slot.

The game has been played in Jacksonville for most of its history. But this year and next the game was moved so the stadium in Duval County can be renovated for the Jaguars. Georgia and Florida will return to their home along the Saint Johns River in 2028. In the meantime the game between the two rivals will be in Atlanta this year and Tampa next year.

Disney said in a release it mailed out on Monday that this year’s game will be “available as an immersive viewing experience on Meta Quest (via the TV App), with live 180-degree coverage and front-row views of the action.” The game will also be broadcast in 4K.

On Monday Disney also announced that Georgia’s game at Ole Miss will kickoff in primetime on ABC - spotlighting the Bulldogs once again to the largest audience possible.