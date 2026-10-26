ESPN's Big Guns to Call Georgia Football vs Florida: Chris Fowler & Kirk Herbstreit Have Called Some Huge UGA Games
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ATHENS - Georgia football will get the No. 1 broadcasting team from ESPN with weekend when the Dawgs take on the Florida Gators.
Disney announced Monday that Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for the monumental showdown between the two rivals. The duo first called this rivalry in 2024 - that was the first year of Disney’s massive contract with the SEC.
That season Fowler and Herbstreit called several big games of the Dawgs’ including Georgia football's win over No. 1 Texas, the win over Tennessee in Athens as well as the SEC Championship over Texas in Atlanta.
Typically the two call the night game on ABC, but with the time of Georgia-Florida at 3:30 Disney is sending the No. 1 crew to Atlanta for the call. Miami-North Carolina will be in primetime on ABC. Georgia-Florida, as usual, was annouced before the season for a 3:30 kickoff.
Fowler and Herbstreit have all three of Georgia football's appearances in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game as well as the Dawgs’ epic overtime win over No. 2 Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl Game at the end of the 2017 season.
“Sony Michel will send the Dawgs home for the championship game,” Fowler exclaimed when Georgia RB Sony Michel ran in for the game-winning touchdown against the Sooners.
Both were on the call three weeks ago when Georgia beat Alabama for the first time in three tries during Kirby Smart’s tenure at UGA.
Georgia-Florida is one of the most-watched series in college football this century. It has been a mainstay at 3:30 for decades. Only once since 1996, Florida’s upset of the Bulldogs in 2002, was played outside that time slot.
The game has been played in Jacksonville for most of its history. But this year and next the game was moved so the stadium in Duval County can be renovated for the Jaguars. Georgia and Florida will return to their home along the Saint Johns River in 2028. In the meantime the game between the two rivals will be in Atlanta this year and Tampa next year.
Disney said in a release it mailed out on Monday that this year’s game will be “available as an immersive viewing experience on Meta Quest (via the TV App), with live 180-degree coverage and front-row views of the action.” The game will also be broadcast in 4K.
On Monday Disney also announced that Georgia’s game at Ole Miss will kickoff in primetime on ABC - spotlighting the Bulldogs once again to the largest audience possible.
After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post