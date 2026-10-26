Where Did They Go? It's Time For These Georgia Football Players To Step Up

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and his Georgia football team still have all their goals in front of them. After a tough loss to Auburn, the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs head into the second half of the season still controlling their own destiny. They've got major conference games coming up against Florida, Ole Miss, Missouri, and South Carolina before hosting their struggling in-state rivals.

If the Dawgs want to win out and play for another SEC crown, several Bulldogs will have to step up in a big way the rest of the way.

Jaden Reddell - Tight End

One of the most explosive players in Georgia's offense, Reddell should probably see the ball come his way more often in the second half of the season. He's shown he can make big plays and can stretch the field vertically while also carrying the ball out of the backfield. Through seven games the third-year tight end has caught only six passes for 115 yards and one touchdown. For someone with his skillset, you would think the ball would be coming his way more often. If Georgia's offense wants be at their best, Reddell needs to be more involved.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Defensive Line

Georgia's defense needs a bounce-back game after giving up 27 points to a struggling Auburn offense, and that means better play from the defensive line. Jonah-Ajonye, a third-year lineman who played great against Alabama, barely made much of an impact against the Auburn offense two weeks ago. The former five-star has made 10 tackles this season with one sack and one forced fumble. He's an important piece along the defensive line who needs to be more consistent in the second half of the season.

Talyn Taylor - Wide Receiver

Another former five-star with major potential, Taylor has shown big-play ability at times, but hasn't exactly been as productive as he would've liked midway through the season. The promising pass-catcher does lead the team with 19 receptions and is tied for the team lead with three touchdowns, but with his ability, he needs to be more impactful over the next five games. He's a talented player who continues to improve, but with a tough month ahead, Taylor needs to be at his best for the passing attack to reach it's full potential.

Gabe Harris - EDGE

Simply put, Georgia needs more from their senior EDGE defender. A veteran on the Bulldog defense with plenty of experience, Harris has only 11 tackles through the first seven games of the season. He does have two sacks, but the Bulldogs need more. The front seven didn't play to their standard against Auburn, and overall, the Bulldogs have given up over 160 rushing yards in each of their last two games. They need better play on the edge and it starts with Harris who will have a major challenge in front of him this weekend against a physical Florida rushing attack.