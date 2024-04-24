Georgia Defensive Lineman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Georgia capped off spring practice this year with their annual 2024 GDay spring scrimmage which now shifts the Bulldogs into the stage of the offseason. The spring transfer portal window is now at play and Georgia is feeling the effects of it. Defensive lineman Christen Miller has announced he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He becomes the fourth Bulldog to enter the portal in the spring window, the first to come from the defensive side of the ball.
Miller, a redshirt sophomore, saw action in 13 games last year for the Bulldogs. He accumulated 14 total tackles and four tackles for loss. In 2022, he saw action in four games as a reserve defensive lineman for the Bulldogs.
Georgia lost a litany of players to the portal immediately following the 2023 college football season. They also picked up eight total commitments from the portal to add to their roster. With the spring window now at play, it can be expected that Georgia will both lose players to the portal but also be on the lookout for any potential additions they want to make before the 2024 season officially kicks off.
Spring practice is a time of year when players get a feel for where they are on the depth chart and what kind of opportunities they see themselves getting when fall rolls around. Sometimes it can boil down to the room just being too deep. The Bulldogs are no stranger to losing names during the spring window as it has just become part of the college football circle of life.
