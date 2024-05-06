Georgia Football's Knowns and Unknowns in 2024
There are still a few holdovers from the 2021 and 2022 National Title teams, but this year's Georgia team will have a new feel. What do we know for sure about this squad?
When it comes to "sure things" Georgia is about as close to it as you can get in college football. The Bulldogs have won as many national titles (2) in the past three seasons as they've lost games. Heading into 2024, they're poised for another run at the title but this team will look a little different than the previous iterations. Here's what we know and don't know about this year's version.
What we know.
Georgia will be led by an elite offensive line. The Bulldogs lost two starters on the o-line to the NFL Draft including first-rounder Amarius Mims, but they return a ton of talent. Guard Tate Ratledge could've gone pro but elected to stay for another year. He'll be the leader of a group that has a lot of experience and talent.
Carson Beck is the truth. Replacing Stetson Bennett was never going to be easy, but Beck was able to soar past everyone's expectations last year. His completion percentage and passing efficiency were both in the top-5 of the sport and he led Georgia to a 13-1 record. With a full offseason as the guy, he's in a great spot to make a run at the Heisman and the No. 1 overall pick.
Defensive team speed will be astronomical. There may not be a ton of experience at every spot, specifically in the secondary, but the players Georgia has on defense at every level are burners. Mykel Williams leads an athletic defensive line. CJ Allen, Smael Mondon, and Jalon Walker are just three of at least eight linebackers who will play and are all long and fast. And Malaki Starks, an All-American, will lead a young but supremely talented and athletic secondary.
What we don't know.
Who will be the go-to guy to replace Brock Bowers? You don't just replace arguably the greatest college tight end of all-time. Witht that said, a guy will have to emerge as Beck's security blanket. Dominic Lovett, now in his second year with the team, made a strong case this spring as did Florida transfer running back Trevor Etienne.
Can Georgia win on the road in conference? Winning in the SEC is hard. Winning in the SEC on the road is one of the hardest things to do in college footall. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia is 8-11 when facing a ranked SEC foe outside of Athens. They'll likely play at least four such games in 2024: at Kentucky, at Alabama, at Texas, at Ole Miss. They'll have to turn that number around if they want to make a run at the playoff.
Other Georgia News:
- Will Georgia Have a 1,000-yard Rusher in 2024?
- Georgia has Become an NFL Offensive Linemen Factory
- Georgia Football Dominating Last Five Years of NFL Draft
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Goeckel on Twitter: @Goeckelsi
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN