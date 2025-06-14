2028 Jacez Walton Talks Being Offered By Coach Crawford At UGA 7v7 Camp
The month of June is upon us, which means its 7v7 time, also know as an open period for coaches to build relationships or offer priority targets.
This Wednesday was different for freshman Jacez Walton, who received an in person offer from running back coach Josh Crawford. Walton shared with me that the moment was special because "Georgia was one of the top schools I was waiting for".
"It was really important that UGA offered me because, it was one of the top schools I was waiting for. Also that Georgia isn't just offering me because of my last name."
Unable to speak with Coach Crawford regularly due to the contact rules as a freshman, he broke down how the meeting between the two went.
"It was good seeing a familiar face, it was quick because we were in a game currently he was just telling me the plan for the rest of the day, and asking how summer's been," he said.
Jacez also spoke about seeing Coach Kirby Smart in Athens after his in-school visit during the spring.
"It was amazing seeing Coach smart again It really feels that we are building a great personal connection."
Despite being unranked on major recruiting platforms, Walton has already made a strong case as one of the top running backs in the class of 2028. The freshman standout of Central Carrollton made the most of his opportunities, racking up 226 rushing yards on 42 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per touch and 5 end zone trips. He also showcased his versatility in the passing game, pulling in three receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns. At 5'11", Walton mirrors a near similar running style of his older brother, Jonaz Walton, who holds the No. 10 national ranking at his position, according to 247 Composite. Given his talent and pedigree, it's no surprise he’s already secured 10 Power Four offers.
Catching up with the brothers last August, interestingly enough, I asked the brothers who was the better athlete between the two, quick to answer Jacez said "it's me, I play three different sports, he only plays two".
As we see more and more college coaches utilize the running back by committee system, it will be interesting to see how high running backs adapt. However, Jacez is already adapting well, he will be sharing carries between two others' backs. He shared how being in a running back by committee role will prepare him for the transition to the college level.
"I think that it will prepare me positively because, it's only helping my future out saving my legs and evolve my game from the mental aspect," he said.