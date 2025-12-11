A major trend that should give Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs confidence heading into their College Football Playoff matchup.

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to rest and regroup as they prepare for their College Football Playoff matchup. The Dawgs are slated to play in this year's Sugar Bowl, which will take place on New Year's Day in New Orleans.

With a handful of weeks to go before the team hits the field again, it is understandable that some fans may be feeling anxious for the team's postseason run. However, there are a few statistical trends that may ease even the most apprehensive of fans'

Statistical Trends to Give Georgia Fans Confidence Before Sugar Bowl

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

During his time as the Georgia Bulldogs head coach, Kirby Smart has led the Dawgs in seven separate College Football Playoff matchups and has an overall record of 5-2. While one of the losses does include last year's Sugar Bowl defeat, Smart has never lost consecutive games in College Football Playoff appearances.

Another statistic that should give Bulldog fans a great deal of confidence pertains to the future opponents the Dawgs will face in the Sugar Bowl. The team will await the winner of Tulane and Ole Miss, who are set to play in round one of the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs defeated Ole Miss earlier this year in Athens by a score of 43-35 and remain the only team that has defeated the Rebels all season. Should Ole Miss defeat the Green Wave, the Dawgs and Rebels will play in a rematch during the Sugar Bowl.

What makes this such a confidence booster for the Bulldogs is that Kirby Smart is 4-0 in "rematch" games, which includes this year's SEC Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Georgia has held opponents to just one touchdown in all four "rematch" contests.

Should Tulane upset Ole Miss, however, this also plays into Georgia's favor. In his 10 seasons with the Bulldogs, Kirby Smart is undefeated against Group of Five opponents and is 1-0 in postseason games against them (2020 Peach Bowl vs Cincinnati).

While either matchup presents a handful of challenges for the Dawgs, history shows that the team should feel extremely confident heading into their quarterfinal matchup. The Bulldogs will kick off their Sugar Bowl matchup on Thursday, January 1st, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for approximately 8:00 p.m. ET