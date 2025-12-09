Kirby Smart’s SEC Championship Pregame Speech Revealed in New Georgia Football Video

The Georgia Bulldogs' social media team has recently revealed what head coach Kirby Smart told the team ahead of the Dawgs' win in the SEC Championship.

The Georgia Bulldogs are just a few days removed from one of their biggest wins of the college football season, as they earned a victory in this year's SEC Championship game. To make things sweeter, the team's victory came against one of its most haunting opponents. The Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Dawgs handed Alabama a staggering 28-7 trouncing, avenging the loss suffered in Sanford Stadium earlier in the regular season. The victory was Georgia's first win against the Tide of 20 points or more in nearly 50 years.

The game featured a handful of incredibly impactful moments and saw even the unlikeliest of heroes etch their names in the history of this storied matchup. But one of the most blood-pumping moments took place behind closed doors and had not been heard by fans until recently.

In a recent highlight video posted by the Bulldogs' social media team, a brief portion of Kirby Smart's pregame speech was revealed. In the audio, the Dawgs' head coach proclaims to his players that "enough is enough" and that the team would win one moment at a time.

Kirby Smart's Pregame Speech Prior to the SEC Championship Game

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shouts from the sideline during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"This is what we do it for right here, guys. Love of the game, and love of each other," said Smart. "Trust your training. We said, let it rip all week. I let go of anything I'm worried about. I let it go, and I go play like a madman. At some point, a grown man says enough is enough, and he handles his business. He handles his business one moment at a time."

While Smart's entire speech was not included in the video, the audio provided was more than enough to drive home the sentiment that the Bulldogs coaching staff, players, and fanbase were all sick and tired of loosing to Alabama.

Georgia's recent history with the Crimson Tide has been troubling at best. Prior to Saturday's victory, the Dawgs had won just one matchup in 10 meetings against Alabama, and had been consistently handed defeat in heartbreaking fashion.

While there is still work to be done for the 2025 season, Georgia's defeat of Alabama in the 2025 SEC Championship will live on in the memories of fans and players for many years to come.