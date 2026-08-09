3 Georgia Football Players Flying Under the Radar Ahead of the Season

Three Georgia football players who are flying under the radar ahead of the 2026 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs have become one of the most notable brands in college football under head coach Kirby Smart. They have consistently remained in the discussions for the national title and it hasn't been any different this offseason.

Despite how much Georgia gets talked about, it doesn't mean they don't have players who don't get talked about enough or may get overlooked. So here are a few names that are flying under the radar ahead of the 2026 season.

Georgia Football Players Who Are Flying Under the Radar

Juan Gaston, OL

Georgia offensive lineman Juan Gaston (73) leaves the field after going down during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Marshall in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, August. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Georgia fans are very familiar with Gaston and know just how talented he is. But from a national perspective, it doesn't seem like he gets the love that he deserves. He started for the Bulldogs as a true freshman last season and is set to continue that this upcoming year.

The Bulldogs have a bunch of talent upfront this season, but Gaston might have the brightest future out of all of them from a professional perspective. With a full season under his belt already, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him become the best offensive lineman on Georgia's roster.

Ethan Barbour, TE

Georgia's tight end room gets talked about plenty, especially right now considering the amount of talent and depth they have this year. However, with names like Lawson Luckie and Elyiss Williams on the roster, and Jaden Reddell gaining a lot of buzz heading into this year, it's easy to overlook Barbour.

People should be reminded that it was Barbour who cracked the lineup last season in game one as a true freshman. Had he not suffered a leg injury that kept him on the sidelines for the majority of the year, he might be the name everyone is raving about heading into 2026.

Georgia will have a lot of snaps to split up amongst all of its tight ends this season, and Barbour will receive a good amount of them.

Chris Cole, LB

It might seem a bit crazy to have a starting linebacker at Georgia on this list, but Cole was not selected to a preseason All-SEC team, so for that reason, he belongs here.

Cole is the most versatile linebacker on Georgia's roster. He has shown his ability to get after the passer, cover against the pass and stuff the run over the last two years. He did leave some plays on the table last year, but as he enters year three, it's likely he puts it all together and could become the top linebacker in the upcoming draft class.