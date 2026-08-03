Georgia Football Will Need to Answer This Major Question Before the 2026 Season Ends

The Georgia Bulldogs will need to answer this major question before the 2026 college football season comes to a close.

After a long and tumultuous offseason, college football has finally arrived as games are set to begin in the month of August. With the final weeks of the offseason quickly passing, teams across the country will have some final questions to answer before beginning their seasons.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the many programs looking to compete for a national championship this season, and are in hopes to earn their third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance and defend their conference title.

But while the Dawgs will have a handful of questions to answer ahead of week one, there is one major question that Kirby Smart and his staff will need answered before the 2026 season ends. A question that takes place in the quarterback room.

Who Will Be QB2 For the Georgia Bulldogs in 2026?

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Montgomery (15) tries to pass pressured by linebacker Isaiah Gibson (29) during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two major certainties taking place in the Bulldogs quarterback room this season. Gunner Stockton is the starting quarterback, and this will be his last year of college football. After that, things begin to get a little murky for the Bulldogs.

The battle for quarterback understudy is believed to be narrowed down to two passers, Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery. But there have been no reports as to which player has the inside track for the position.

Puglisi served as the team's backup during the 2025 season and saw action in a handful of games. However, Montgomery's return from a devastating knee injury suffered in high school appears to have reignited a position battle.

Both passers played a handful of snaps during the Bulldogs' G-Day scrimmage in the spring. However, neither signal caller was able to distance themselves from the other and the position battle has continued into the fall.

There are two reasons as to why the question of QB2 so pressing. First, having a solid backup has proven to be crucial to the Bulldogs' success over the years and is even more important with a quarterback as physical as Gunner Stockton.

The second reason is that whoever secures the role of backup this year will likely have the inside track to become Georgia's starter during the 2027 season. Which will be a massive question for the Dawgs by the end of 2026.

As the 2026 college football season nears, the Dawgs will look to have some clarity as to which quarterback will be the team's backup. Look for both Puglisi and Montgomery to earn a handful of snaps throughout the regular season.