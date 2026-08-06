Georgia Football True Freshmen Emerging as Day One Impacts

Georgia football has a few true freshman that are emerging as day one impact players.

The Georgia Bulldogs kicked off fall camp on Wednesday of this week as they begin to prepare for the 2026 college football season. It's a crucial time of the year for programs to get any remaining questions answered while also getting a good look at some of their first year players.

Despite them only being a couple of days into camp, Georgia already has some true freshmen who look to be emerging as day one impact players. The Bulldogs had some show up last season and a few more on the precipice of doing the same thing.

True Freshmen Fans Should Expect to See This Season

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The first name fans need to know about is offensive lineman Zykie Helton. The buzz started getting out about him during the spring of him potentially being a day one starter, and it looks like that track has continued. Dontrell Glover and Juan Gaston inserted themselves as true freshmen last season, and it looks like Helton might be doing that at guard this season.

Another name fans should be keeping tabs on is defensive back Tyriq Green. He made some plays during Georgia's spring game, and while he may not be in the starting lineup this season, it's safe to assume he is going to get a good amount of playing.

The only question is where he will be getting the snaps. It could be safety, it could be cornerback and it could be STAR. Just depends on where Georgia needs him.

Kaiden Prothro is also expected to get a lot of opportunities this fall. He was recruited as a tight end, but fans should expect to see him playing a good bit of wide receiver this season due to his size, which makes him a tough matchup for defensive backs.

Three other names that likely will be in the fold this season are wide receiver Craig Daindridge, edge rusher Khamari Brooks and offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko.

How big these players' roles are is still up in air. Daindridge could carve out a role for himself this season in the wide receiver room. He showed some explosive playmaking abilities during the spring game, and could get some reps as a returner as well.

For Ogboko, Georgia is pretty much set at tackle this season. Earnest Greene, Juan Gaston and Jah Jackson will all play at the tackle spots, but Ogboko could emerge as the next name on that list. He already has the size to play in the SEC, it's just a matter of continuing to prove that throughout fall camp this year.

Brooks is walking into a room without a lot of names in the mix, but Georgia also needs some life at that position. Particularly from guys who can get after the passer. Brooks might be able to bring exactly that this fall.

There could be more names that are added to the list by the end of the year, and there likely will be. But for now, these seem to be the most prominent freshmen names to know.