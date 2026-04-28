3 Georgia Football Players NFL Draft Analysts Need to Know for the 2027 Class

Three Georgia football players NFL draft analysts need to know about for the 2027 class.

The NFL draft concluded this past weekend. The Georgia Bulldogs had eight total players selected throughout the seven rounds. The Bulldogs have become quite the talent pipeline for the NFL and next year won't be any exception to that.

Draft analysts have already started releasing their way-too-early 2027 mock drafts. Georgia safety KJ Bolden and cornerback Ellis Robinson IV appear to be the consensus first round prospects as of now. But there are a few other names experts need to know about ahead of this college football season and for the 2027 draft class.

Georgia Football NFL Prospects Experts Need to Know About

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (0) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) after a sack during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Chris Cole, LB

Cole is the exact prototype organizations are looking for in linebackers. He is listed at 6-3 and 235 pounds, but that's just the tip of the iceberg of Cole's draft profile. He can get after the quarterback as a rusher, he can drop into coverage and he can cover space with the best of them. If you want to find the next best thing out of Georgia's linebacker room, Cole is the prospect people need to keep tabs on this season.

Quintavius Johnson, JACK

As a true sophomore, Johnson started in all 14 games for the Bulldogs. He tallied 35 tackles, 21 solo, 6.0 tackles for loss and had two sacks on the season as well. Kirby Smart mentioned this offseason that the best solution for creating a pass rush on defense is for guys to get in-game reps. Johnson got plenty of those last season, and he could be a breakout player for Georgia this season.

If that's not enticing enough, Johnson played quarterback for his high school and currently measures at 6-4 and 255 pounds. He has the athleticism and the strength to play both the pass and the run on the edge.

Jaden Reddell, TE

This might be considered a bit of an off-the-wall nomination, but if you want to pick a candidate on Georgia's team for someone who could go from nobody knowing who he is to being one of the top prospects at his position, it's Reddell.

He has quietly waited for his turn the last couple of seasons at Georgia, and now it looks like he is going to be a featured weapon on offense. In Georgia's spring game, he was taking end arounds for explosive plays and displayed his ability to be a threat after the catch. Yes, it was a little reminiscent of a certain former Georgia tight end that we don't have to name. Not saying it's going to be that, but Reddell has all of the tools to become a star in next year's draft class if he decides to declare.