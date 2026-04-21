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NFL Draft Profile - Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia Football

A look at the NFL draft profile of Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette.
Jonathan Williams|
Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates with Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34.
Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates with Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Georgia Bulldogs

A look at the NFL draft profile of Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette.

If you want to find NFL-ready defensive prospects, look no further than the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and his staff have become and defensive talent pipeline for the NFL, and cornerback Daylen Everette is one of many examples in this year's NFL draft class.

Everette was a multi-year starter for the Bulldogs, and served as the team's top corner the last two seasons. If there was a big game on the schedule, Everette was going to show up and consistently made plays on the biggest stages for Georgia over the years.

NFL Draft Profile - Who is Daylen Everette?

Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (DB09) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (DB09) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, Everette was rated as a five-star prospect, the 28th-best player in the country, the sixth-best corner in the 2022 class and the sixth-best player in the state of Florida, according to 247 sports composite rankings.

They don't build corners much better than Everette. He measured in at 6-foot-1 at the NFL combine, weighed in at 196 pounds, has 31 7/8" arms and ran a 4.38 in 40-yard event. That speed shows up on tape as well.

Everette by the end of his career was one of the more calm defensive backs you would find. When the ball is in the air, Everette does not panic. He does a good job of staying in the hip pocket of the receiver, and has active hands through the catch to break up the pass.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Everette's game is his closing speed. Just when you think a receiver has a step or two on him, Everette makes up ground with the ball in the air and makes receptions very difficult on the receiver.

For a draft class that has a lot of good defensive backs, Everette is a solid option on day two of the draft. He started in 28 games over the last two seasons, had four interceptions over the last two years and 108 tackles.

Everette is not a ferocious tackler out on the perimeter, but he is certainly a willing tackler. If the job on a play is for him to defy the block of receiver and strike down a running back on the perimeter, he stick his nose in the mix and get the job done more times than not.

The Georgia corner may not have as high of a ceiling as some of the other corner prospects in this class, but he certainly has one of the highest floors.

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Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

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