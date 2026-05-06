3 Georgia Football Players Set to Have Breakout Seasons

Three Georgia football players who are set to have breakout seasons this year.

The Georgia Bulldogs focused a lot of their offseason attention on retaining the talent they had on last year's roster. Maybe not the typical approach to the offseason in the era of the transfer portal, but Kirby Smart has made it known that they believe in developing the players they already have on campus.

Based on that philosophy, there is reason to believe Georgia has some players on the roster who can take a step forward this upcoming season. So here are some potential breakout players for the Bulldogs this upcoming season.

3 Potential Breakout Candidates for the Georgia Bulldogs

Oct 4, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Elyiss Williams (10) runs after a catch against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ellis Robinson IV, CB

Robinson didn't see the field much as a true freshman, but last season, he became a known name in Georgia's starting rotation. The former five-star prospect showcased exactly why he was rated as one of the best prospects in his class, especially at the end of the season. Robinson finished the year with four interceptions.

Now, Robinson is expected to be Georgia's star corner this year alongside Demello Jones. Some believe he has the potential to be the top corner in next year's NFL draft class, and if he pieces together an entire season the way he closed out the 2025 season, there's a good chance he becomes exactly that.

Chris Cole, LB

Some would say that Cole already had his breakout season. Bulldog fans got to know him as a true freshman and last year he became a main piece of Georgia's defense. However, I don't think fans have seen Cole put everything together.

Last season, Cole was asked to do a lot. He was used both as an edge rusher and as an inside linebacker, which can be a lot to take on as a second-year player. Now heading into his third season, there's a good chance Cole is a lot more comfortable this year, and he has a massive junior year.

Elyiss Williams, TE

There has been a lot of buzz around Williams' name this offseason. Some even believe he is the best tight end Georgia has on the roster, and that's arguably the deepest position Georgia has. As a true freshman, Williams showcased just how much of a mismatch he could be and his role will likely be expanded in year two.

Williams has the potential to be Georgia's most complete tight end this season, and it could lead to him putting up some impressive numbers in a loaded room.