Georgia Football's Under-the-Radar Offensive Weapon for 2026

An under-the-radar offensive weapon for the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2026 season.

Spring football wrapped up recently for the Georgia Bulldogs. It's a time of the year in which buzz starts to pick up around certain names on the roster, but it can also lead to other names flying under-the-radar heading into the upcoming season.

One position group that has received a lot of attention recently is the tight end room. Between Lawson Luckie returning, Elyiss Williams entering year two and Jaden Reddell's performance at G-Day, fans are super excited.

However, ESPN notes that Georgia fans should not forget about another big-time player in the tight end room. Ethan Barbour.

Ethan Barbour - Georgia's Under-the-Radar Offensive Weapon

Tony Walsh/UGAAA

"Georgia has some question marks at receiver after four key contributors left, so perhaps it's time for the Bulldogs to get back to throwing to their tight ends," Mark Schlabach wrote. "Georgia is loaded at the position with Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell and Elyiss Williams coming back. The Bulldogs also signed Kaiden Prothro of Bowdon, Georgia, who was the No. 1 tight end in the Class of 2026, according to ESPN Recruiting. But Georgia's coaches were very high on Barbour before he broke his ankle in the second game of the 2025 season. Kirby Smart loves his toughness, blocking ability and versatility. He's a capable pass catcher too."

Schlabach is right about Georgia coaches being very high on Barbour heading into last season. In fact, he was one of the first players onto the field in week one in a room that had both Oscar Delp, a third round pick in this year's draft, and Luckie. Prior to his injury, Barbour looked like he was going to be another hit for the Bulldogs.

There are a lot of mouths to feed in the tight end room at Georgia this season, but there are a lot of great options to pick from as well. There is a wide variety of skill sets between al of the players, and Barbour might be the most well-rounded player they have at that position.

Based on what fans saw from Georgia's spring game, it looks like the tight ends are going to be heavily involved in the offense this season. Reddell was even taking end-arounds, something that fans haven't seen much of since Brock Bowers on the roster.

Needless to say, there are a lot of names to keep track of at tight end this year for Georgia, and Barbour is not one people should forget about.