A Major Question the Georgia Bulldogs Need to Answer on Offense

A major questions the Georgia Bulldogs needs to answer on offense this offseason.

The Georgia Bulldogs kicked off spring practice last week. A major portion of the offseason in which teams are able to narrow down the depth chart for the upcoming season and get some potential answers to any questions they had entering the offseason.

Georgia has several questions offense this year. A lot of them involve the wide receiver room due to the losses of Colbie Young, Zachariah Branch, Noah Thomas and Dillon Bell to the NFL. They also have some questions at offensive line with the losses of Monroe Freeling and Micah Morris.

However, there's another question that exists on Georgia's offense that not too many people are talking and it involves a departure on the roster that is being overlooked.

The Bulldogs had a 1-2 punch at running back last season in the form of Chauncey Bowens and Nate Frazier, and that duo returns this season. What Georgia doesn't have on the roster is a third down back.

Who Will Georgia's 3rd Down Running Back Be This Season?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones (32) rushes during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cash Jones was often the back that was rolled out onto the field on third and in short yardage situations, it was Josh McCray who got inserted into the mix. Both McCray and Jones are no longer on the roaster though, so who will fill that role now?

Frazier or Bowens could certainly fill that role, but one key skill set Jones brought to Georgia's backfield was his ability to catch the ball out of the back field. Something we haven't seen Frazier or Bowens do a lot of.

Perhaps Dante Dowdell, a transfer from Kentucky, could be placed into this role. However, he didn't catch many passes last season with the Wildcats. Though one would imagine he is certainly involved in Georgia's offensive game plan this year.

That leads to Dwight Phillips Jr., Bo Walker or true freshman Jae Lamar being other options. The bottom line is it's unsure who will be placed into this role next season.

It's also worth noting that another key attribute needed to be a third down back at Georgia is the ability to pass protect. Jones wasn't the biggest back by any means, but he had no problem sticking his nose in to block a blitzing linebacker.

It's maybe not the biggest question Georgia needs to answer this offseason, but it's certainly one that needs to be addressed before the start of the season. Thankfully, they have plenty of options to choose from.