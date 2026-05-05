A Misconception About One of Georgia Football's Players Heading into 2026

A potential misconception about one of Georgia's players heading into 2026.

The Georgia Bulldogs come into the 2026 college football season with several new faces on offense. One of them is running back Dante Dowdell, who transferred to the Bulldogs out of Kentucky.

Georgia managed to return the majority of its running back room outside of Cash Jones and Josh McCray, both of whom used their final year of eligibility last season. Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens were the lead backs last season, with Jones being the third-down back and McCray being the short-yardage back.

When Dowdell committed to Georgia, the assumption by many was that he would be the new short-yardage back. He only has one year of eligibility and he measures at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. However, that's not exactly the style of back Dowdell is. If anything, Dowdell might be one of the most explosive backs Georgia has this season.

Dante Dowdell Could Bring Fireworks to Georgia's Offense

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Last season at Kentucky, Dowdell had 112 carries for 560 yards and averaged five yards per carry. The season before that, he had 143 carries for 641 yards and averaged 4.3 yards per carry. He also scored 12 touchdowns that season.

There were several games last season in which Dowdell showed his ability to break off a massive run in the blink of an eye. Against Toledo, he had 14 carries for 129 yards and a 79-yard run. Against Florida, he had seven carries for 104 yards and a 65-yard run.

Dowdell could end up being the perfect complement to what Bowens and Frazier offer in the backfield. The Bulldogs will be able to gauge which backs have the hot hand that day and feed them the most carries. Bowens, Frazier and Dowdell all have the ability to be game breakers, and it could make for one of the more explosive run games in the country this season.

Georgia fans got a glimpse of what Dowdell is capable of during the spring game this year. For the red team, he had five carries for 34 yards and had a 28-yard rush. For the black team, he had one carry for 27 yards.

One thing Georgia will have to figure out this season is who the designated third-down back will be and who the short-yardage back will be. Dowdell might be able to fill one of those roles, but he certainly won't be a short-yardage-only running back.